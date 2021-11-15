Republic Bank warns against Fraudulent Whatsapp Messages Currently Circulating. | SMN NEWS

Republic Bank Limited would like to advise all members of the public that there have been fraudulent WhatsApp messages in circulation which include the unauthorized use of our logo and website.

These messages appear to be a Republic Bank promotion and when the links are accessed, users are re-directed to a separate website to answer and provide personal details and qualify for a chance to win a cash prize.

“Republic Bank Limited urges persons to refrain from clicking on any links, replying to messages, or downloading any items surrounding this scam. Even if the link looks legitimate, we can confirm ...



