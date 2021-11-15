Request for survey on harmonization soft drugs policy, regulations. | SMN NEWS

SABA:---The Saba Island Council last week sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice and Security (JenV) in The Hague to ask for exploration in the Caribbean Netherlands to harmonize the soft drugs policy and regulations so they are in line with the rest of the Netherlands.

The Opium Act BES is an old law that dates back to the 1960s and was never modernized, also not after Bonairer, St. Eustatius and Saba became part of the Netherlands in 2010. This outdated law forms the basis of several prosecution and criminal guidelines, and result in considerably higher penalties for soft ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39054-request-for-survey-on-harmonization-soft-drugs-policy-regulations.html