Research vaccination preparedness in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom starts. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— In the coming days, the vaccination teams of the various islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in collaboration with the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS), will start a research on vaccination preparedness.

The purpose of the research is to come up with strategies to back up the vaccination communication campaign teams in order to support the vaccination process in the last phase. The research will be executed by local researchers in collaboration with I&O Research.

In February 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination programs on the BES (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, Saba) islands ...



