Researchers Confirm Presence of Endangered Diablotin Black-capped Petrel on Dominica, Raising Hopes of Finding Nesting Area. | SMN NEWS

Roseau, Dominica:--- Researchers have confirmed a sighting of an Endangered Black-capped Petrel (Pterodroma hasitata), known locally as “the Diablotin bird,” in-flight over Dominica earlier this year. Working with Dominica’s Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division, the researchers used thermal binocular technology to record a video of the bird flying through the night near a suspected nesting area. If nesting is confirmed, Dominica would be the second known nesting island for Black-capped Petrel in the world. (Currently, nesting is only known to occur ...



