Residents advised to Check Gardens/Yards for Mosquito Breeding Habitats after Rainfall. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):---The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is calling on residents to help stop the spread of mosquitoes by preventing them from breeding in your backyard or garden after rainfall events. The best way to manage a mosquito problem is to tackle it at its source: keep the mosquitoes from breeding.



Take action after every rainfall event and end the breeding by not letting your home be a breeding site for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes also need to feed in order to reproduce, so avoid being bitten by joining the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38597-residents-advised-to-check-gardens-yards-for-mosquito-breeding-habitats-after-rainfall.html