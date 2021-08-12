Residents warned against unpermitted public gathering. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Residents are advised by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM to refrain from any public gatherings in these pandemic times.

Some types of gatherings – such as large manifestations – require a permit. Participation in unpermitted gatherings does carry consequences such as fines and even imprisonment.

Article 13 of the Constitution of St. Maarten allows for the right of public assembly and demonstration, however, the article further states that this right may be restricted in order to protect the health, in the interest of traffic, and to combat or prevent disorders.

KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM point ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38274-residents-warned-against-unpermitted-public-gathering.html