Resignation of Oswin Eleonora as Managing Director of APC Bank. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— APC Bank and Mr. Eleonora have decided to terminate their cooperation by mutual agreement, as a result of which Mr. Eleonora will step down as managing director of APC Bank and as supervisory director of PSB Bank, a subsidiary of APC Bank, as of August 9, 2021.

Mr. Eleonora joined APC Bank as managing director at the end of January 2021, after first serving as Chairman of the Supervisory Board when APC Bank was established in April 2020. During this period, Mr. Eleonora has been involved in establishing APC Bank in the challenging times of digitalization, strict regulations, and ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38251-resignation-of-oswin-eleonora-as-managing-director-of-apc-bank.html