Response to Parman International B.V.’s Press Release on the Sale of Banco di Caribe. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:--- In light of the press release issued by Parman International B.V. (Parman) on September 16, 2021, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) deems it relevant to provide the following clarification.

In connection with the proposed sale of the shares in Banco di Caribe (BdC), the CBCS organized a shareholders’ meeting on May 25, 2021. As a shareholder in Ennia Caribe Holding S.A., Parman was provided with a written explanation of the agenda together with the invitation to that meeting. Parman did not attend that meeting and, consequently, no resolutions could be adopted. In ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38604-response-to-parman-international-b-v-s-press-release-on-the-sale-of-banco-di-caribe.html