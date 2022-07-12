Resubmitting PJIAE’s internal documents to parliament, tipping point for termination. — Court Rules. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Former Chief Operating Officer of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAH/PJIAE) Michel Hyman paid the ultimate price when he was asked by the current chair of parliament to resubmit the stack of internal documents he sent to the Parliament of St. Maarten and Council of Ministers regarding what he termed as wrongdoing by the Chief Executive Officer Brian Mingo.

Hyman first submitted the internal documents in 2020 which parliament claimed to have misplaced.

In January 2021, Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel waved the huge file that was sent to parliament by Hyman, but that file was never turned over to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40855-resubmitting-pjiae-s-internal-documents-to-parliament-tipping-point-for-termination-court-rules.html