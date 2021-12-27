Results of controls held over the last few weeks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- St. Maarten police force is executing its year-end enforcement program that includes several traffic controls in which whereby vehicles and persons were stopped and checked.

Operations were carried out on Sucker Garden Road, Welfare Road, and A.Th.Illidge Road (Belvedere section).

A total of 77 vehicles stopped and 113 people were checked in connection with unpaid fines.

Fifteen fines were issued to motorists for different infractions. Thirteen vehicles were inspected in connection with tinted windows and two were towed for unpaid road tax.

