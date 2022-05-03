RFHL records us$109.1 million in half year profits. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad:---The Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), Vincent Pereira, announced today a profit attributable to its equity holders of US$109.1 million for the half-year ended March 31, 2022. Total assets stood at US$16.97 billion on March 31, 2022, an increase of US$0.93 billion or 5.8% over the total assets at March 2021. This increase was mainly due to growth in customer deposits across subsidiaries in the Cayman Islands, BVI, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago.

In announcing the results Mr. Pereira said, “This represents an increase of US$6.2 million or 6.02% over the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40242-sint-maarten-library-acknowledges-memorial-and-liberation-day-to-pass-on-freedom.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40241-rfhl-records-us-109-1-million-in-half-year-profits.html