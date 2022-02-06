RFHL records us$59.1 million in first quarter profits. | SMN NEWS

Port-of-Spain:---The Chairman of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL), Vincent Pereira, announced today profit attributable to equity holders of the parent of US$59.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of US$0.7 million or 1.2% over the corresponding period last year. Total assets stood at US$16.7 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of US$1.1 billion or 6.9% over the total assets at December 2020.

In announcing the results Mr. Pereira said, “The first quarter of the Group’s 2022 financial year, was marked by an upsurge in Covid-19 infections in many territories ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39621-rfhl-records-us-59-1-million-in-first-quarter-profits.html



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39621-rfhl-records-us-59-1-million-in-first-quarter-profits.html