Ring in 2020 at WPS on Old Year’s Eve. A Great venue for Family and Friends to Hang Out. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Are you ready for 2020? Well, it’s all happening at the Walter Plantz Square (WPS) at Down Street on Tuesday night, December 30, where there will be a display of entertainment to ring in the New Year.

Come out and bring the family for a fun-filled Old Year evening on Tuesday. WPS will be the venue to be to watch the New Years’ fireworks display in Great Bay, an ideal viewing spot for the entire family and friends.

There will be DJ entertainment from 9.00 pm to 2.30 am/3.00 am.

Make WPS your place to be

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33627-ring-in-2020-at-wps-on-old-year-s-eve-a-great-venue-for-family-and-friends-to-hang-out.html