Ritz-Carlton Yacht Inaugural Season to Homeport out of Port St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection company superyacht Evrima will be homeporting out of Port St. Maarten for the 2022-2023 cruise season.

This is the first-ever next generation of superyacht of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brand, and Luxury Caribbean Cruises from Port St. Maarten to Barbados with unique opportunities for pre and post-vacation days on the Friendly Island.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT) Honorable Omar Ottley: “As Acting Minister of TEATT, it gives me a sense of accomplishment to see stimulation of our economy.”

