Road blocked as Webster & Beauperthuy land protest against the sale of their land continues. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT: --- The protestors that are supporting the Webster and Beauperthuy families that are facing the possibility of losing their lands blocked the road on Monday as they continue to put pressure on the State of France and the Collectivity of St. Martin to intervene in the ongoing land saga.

On Monday morning the family along with several politicians gathered on the property that is located next to Gedimat and just below Leader Price. On the scene was President Daniel Gibbs who spoke at length to Rudy Webster and his sons and other members of the family. Asked to comment ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39531-road-blocked-as-webster-beauperthuy-land-protest-against-the-sale-of-their-land-continues.html