Robber shot in the leg by police officers after robbery. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police Central Dispatch received around 1:40 am on December 21, 2021, of possible theft or robbery of a phone at an establishment on Welfare Road in Simpson Bay, close to the bridge.

Based on the information received, the suspect was caught in the act and fled in the direction of Simpson Bay Yacht Club.

During his escape, the suspect used a firearm to threaten a security guard and other individuals who were busy pursuing him. Central Dispatch directed several police patrols to the vicinity of the Yacht Club.

Police were informed at the scene by several bystanders that the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39326-robber-shot-in-the-leg-by-police-officers-after-robbery.html