Robbies Lottery donates to Key to Freedom Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---Robbies Lottery has committed to providing grocery items for the foundation for three months. “We support their initiative and we encourage more persons in the community to assist”.

We applaud these men for being on the road to recovery and would like to encourage pastor Adamus to continue the great job he is doing.

Key to Freedom is a Christian Drug and Alcohol Prevention and interdiction organization formed to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, and when it happens, help those affected by it to get sober and restore their lives.



