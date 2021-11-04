Roland Richardson Highlighted in 2022 SHTA Event Calendar | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Well-known island artist Roland Richardson will be featured in the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) Event Calendar’s 2022 edition. Richardson was nominated by the French tourism office (Office de Tourisme de St. Martin) and wholly supported by the SHTA.

Richardson is one of the best-known artists of the island, sometimes dubbed the “Father of Caribbean Impressionism”. The famous red Flamboyant tree, highly symbolic of his island of birth, is a recurring theme in his work.

His works are collected all over the world, in various American and European government institutions, and part of renowned private collections including ...



...



