Rookie class holds traffic check on Nisbet road on Friday morning, Oct. 21, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The police KPMS continues to improve and further develop its personnel in St. Maarten.

In this climate, the police force is conducting training of the rookie class on the island with the aim of improving service and engaging in professional interactions with the community.

As a practical part of their module, the BPO5 class conducted traffic control on Friday morning on the sandbank along Nisbet road.

During this control which was conducted under the guidance of the teacher and school coaches, several cars were stopped and controlled and fines were issued.

Drivers were fined for not having their license ...



