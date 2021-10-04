Rosina Romeo New Interim Terminal Operations Manager at Port St. Maarten. Staff are Invaluable Assets. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs recently announced the promotion of longtime maritime management professional Rosina Romeo as the interim Terminal Operations Manager, as of September 1st, 2021.



Gumbs said that the discussion in terms of merging the cruise and cargo operations was in the pipeline for some time now and with internal shifts and preparation for growth within the organization. Romeo was promoted as one of the only local females with a skill set of a maritime degree.



