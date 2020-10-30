Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Donates 8 Sanitizing Stations to Prince Willem Alexander School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Members of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten proudly presented the students and faculty of the Prince Willem Alexander School 8 standing automatic sanitizing stations. The sanitizer stations will be placed in strategic locations around the school to allow students, faculty, and visitors to keep their hands and arms clean and sanitized throughout the school day. On hand for the presentation of the Sanitizer Stations was Club President Dimple Sagre, Secretary Jim Ferris, and Rotarians, John Caputo and Pierre Decelles

Project leader Rotarian Dustin Alexander organized the donations to facilitate payment for the Sanitizer stations. Divico Distributors provided a



