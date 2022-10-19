Rotary District Governor Deborah Y Howell Visits The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten welcomed Rotary District 7020 Governor, Deborah Y. Howell, and her husband, Dennis Howell to its regular meeting at the Rotary Clubhouse. District Governor Howell toured several of the Club's projects, including the multipurpose sports court and recreation area at the Sister Marie Lawrence School, and the District Governor got to see the beach cleaner in action while it was cleaning Dawn Beach of the sargassum seaweed. District Governor Howell jumped right into the beach cleaner with the operator as the machine made cleaning passes along Dawn Beach.

