Rotary District Governor Louis Wever visits Rotary Sunset. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset welcomed District Governor Louis Wever to their general meeting on Monday, September 13th, 2021, at Carl’s Unique Inn & Conference Facilities. DG Wever holds one of the highest leadership positions within District 7020, which comprises the islands St. Barthelemy, St. Maarten / St. Martin, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Haiti, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the Bahamas. One of the District Governor’s core responsibilities is to visit all clubs in the district to provide support, deliver the RI President’s message, and present an update on district goals.

