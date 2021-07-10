ROTARY E-CLUB OF THE CARIBBEAN STARTS THE NEW ROTARY YEAR | SMN NEWS

~St. Maarten’s Bonita Hart installed as President~

PHILIPSBURG:— On July 3, 2021, The Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean for District 7020 held its first meeting of the new Rotary year and St. Maarten’s own Bonita Hart was installed as Club President.

Outgoing President Abigail Leese thanked the outgoing Board of Directors for their service over the past year. Leese explained, “The last year has been a challenging time for the world, yet our Club was well positioned given our well-established online protocols and the hard work and generosity of each member and our Committee Chairs. Our projects, like The Butterfly ...



