Rotary Sunset and Rotaract Sunrise Donates Maternity Gift Baskets to LCF. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:— In recognition of Rotary’s Maternal & Child Health month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise donated 50 maternity gift baskets to the Maternity Ward of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The gift baskets will then be presented to vulnerable mothers and babies upon departure.

Maternal and child health month is recognized by Rotary and Rotaract clubs worldwide during the month of April. Rotary makes high-quality health care available to vulnerable mothers and children throughout the world so they can live longer and grow stronger. Rotary and Rotaract clubs around the ...



