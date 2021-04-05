Rotary Sunset and Rotaract Sunrise Donates Maternity Gift Baskets to SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— In recognition of the Maternal Child Health month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise donated 50 maternity gift baskets to the St. Maarten Medical Center for vulnerable new mothers and babies.

Maternal and child health month is recognized by Rotary and Rotaract clubs worldwide during the month of April. Rotary makes high-quality health care available to vulnerable mothers and children throughout the world so they can live longer and grow stronger. Rotary and Rotaract clubs around the world help to expand access to quality care so mothers and children ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37237-rotary-sunset-and-rotaract-sunrise-donates-maternity-gift-baskets-to-smmc.html