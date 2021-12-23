Rotary Sunset Distributes 30 Food Baskets to Vulnerable Families. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to assist families affected economically due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide, The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset presented 30 food baskets to vulnerable families to ensure they have a pleasant holiday season.

The Student Care Coordinator of each school was contacted by the club to identify five students to be recipients of the loaded food baskets. The selected students and families were from the St. Maarten Academy FAVE and PSVE, Milton Peters College, St. Dominic High School, Sundial School, and the Vocational Training School.

