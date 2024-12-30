Rotary Sunset Distributes 30 Food Baskets to Vulnerable Families. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— To bring some cheer to families in need, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset distributed 30 food baskets to vulnerable households, ensuring they could enjoy a warm and comforting holiday season.

The club collaborated with Student Care Coordinators from six schools—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Primary School, Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School, Oranje Primary School, Leonald Connor School, Ruby Labega and Prins Willem Alexander School. Each school identified five students whose families would benefit most from the food baskets.

On December 11th and 12th, Rotary Sunset members personally delivered the food baskets to the schools. Service Projects Chair Magdiona Gumbs led the initiative, ensuring the handover went smoothly. Each basket was packed with essentials such as rice, sugar, flour, milk, juice, canned goods, pasta, cereal, and even treats like cookies and jam. Household necessities like toilet paper and cooking oil were also included to provide holistic support for the families.

“This initiative reflects the true spirit of Christmas—spreading kindness, sharing what we have, and lifting each other up,” said Service Projects Chair Magdiona Gumbs. “It’s not just about the food; it’s about reminding families that they’re not alone and that their community cares. Even small gestures can make a big difference.”

The Rotary Club emphasized that this project is part of its ongoing commitment to fostering community well-being and creating a brighter future for all. The club also encouraged others to take inspiration from this effort and find ways to give back, no matter how small the act.

The club extended its gratitude to Greens Marketa, Rotary Sunset members and friends of Rotary for their generous contributions, which made the outreach effort a success.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset continues to meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30 PM. For more information or to get involved, contact the club via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

