Rotary Sunset Donates Educational Supplies Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In recognition of Rotary’s Basic Education and Literacy Month, observed during the month of September, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset presented educational supplies to the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center. In the presence of the club’s members, the items were presented to MLC representative, Ms. Delain, during the club’s general meeting at Carl N Sons conference room on September 27th, 2021.

One of Rotary's key areas of focus is supporting education, thus the club reached out to the center requesting a list of items needed to support the educational process of the youth



...



