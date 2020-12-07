Rotary Sunset Donates Hand Sanitizers and Dispensers To Primary Schools. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As schools reopened to on-campus learning on November 16th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset saw the dire need to donate hand sanitizers and dispensers, which are key components for schools to operate safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, spearheaded by Youth Service Chair Kimberley Duzong and her committee, handed over sixteen automatic dispensers and eight 1-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer to a management team representative of four primary schools. Each school received four dispensers and two 1-gallon hand sanitizer refills. The handing over ceremony was held at Emilio ...



