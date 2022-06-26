Rotary Sunset Donates Hygiene Kits to PWAS. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In an effort to promote proper hygiene among children, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated hygiene kits to students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS) on June 23rd, 2022. This would be the club’s second year making this much-needed donation to the school.

Rotary Sunset received a sponsorship request from the school to assist with providing hygiene essentials for 13 students who will be moving on to secondary school. The school has also embarked on several hygiene sessions to combat the concern of lack of hygiene care among the students. The presentation took place at ...



