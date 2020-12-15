Rotary Sunset Donates School Benches to MGDW | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— With a high rise in COVID-19 cases on the island and in an effort to promote physical distancing in schools, the students at Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School are proud recipients of twenty new school benches. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated the school benches earlier this month in a brief ceremony held at the school.

The hard-working volunteers dedicated two weekends to complete and paint the benches. The school benches were constructed by Canizus Design NV, while over twenty Rotarians and prospective members primed the benches and painted them blue, which is the school’s official ...



