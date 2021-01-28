Rotary Sunset Honors Essential Workers with Vocational Excellence Award. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On January 25, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset awarded 8 Essential Workers’ departments for their outstanding contributions to the community through their vocation and for exemplifying the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self.” These departments have proven to continuously make sacrifices on a daily basis to ensure that our safety and wellbeing are met.

During the club’s general meeting, Youth Service Chair Kimberley Duzong and her committee members presented Rotary Vocational Excellence Awards to several departments on both sides of the island such as Croix Rouge (Red Cross), Erick Ambulance, St. Maarten Fire Department, St. Maarten ...



