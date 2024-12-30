Rotary Sunset Inducts Four Dynamic Professionals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, December 9th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset proudly welcomed four new members to its family. Luisandro Cicilia, Billy Jean-Baptiste, Delano Samuel, and Sjemila Webster were officially inducted during a heartfelt ceremony led by President Franklyn Salomons.

Each new member brings their own unique talents and experiences to the club:

Billy Jean-Baptiste, an Entrepreneur, owns Quick Stop Tire Center. Luisandro Cicilia, an IT Technician, is currently employed at Port St. Maarten. Delano Samuel, an IT Support Administrator, works at Princess Juliana International Airport. Sjemila Webster, a Psychologist, contributes her expertise to SVOBE, Milton Peters College, and Sundial. The new members were introduced by their sponsors Stuart Johnson, Tamara Leonard and Jade Maccow.

Since its founding on July 30, 2018, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset has been dedicated to empowering professionals to make a real difference in their community. Through service projects, youth initiatives, and building connections, the club works to promote peace and inspire change. The new members are already living up to Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” stepping in to plan and carry out meaningful projects that positively impact the lives of others.

“Being part of Rotary means more than just giving back—it’s about forming deep connections with people who share your passion for service,” remarked Assistant Governor Elisia Lake during the ceremony. “As a Rotarian, you’ll be joining a global network of over 1.4 million members in more than 33,000 clubs worldwide. Wherever you go, you’ll always find a warm welcome. I encourage you to explore Rotary’s resources and learn more about the amazing work we do together.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7:30 PM at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay. To get in touch, you can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

