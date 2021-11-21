Rotary Sunset Inducts Three Professionals. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset inducted three new members to the club. Joining Rotary Sunset are Ruben Pantophlet, Ishka Jose, and Linaisa Mardenborough. All inductees took the oath and were sworn in by President of Rotary Sunset Norrisa Anatol during the club’s general meeting.

Ruben Pantophlet, sponsored by Rotarian Elisia Lake, is employed by the Customs Department of Sint Maarten and his classification within Rotary is Law Enforcement. Linaisa Mardenborough, sponsored by Rotarian Tamara Leonard, is the Managing Director of Dalia Noor B.V and her classification is Landscaping and Waste Management within Rotary. Ishka Jose, sponsored ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39098-rotary-sunset-inducts-three-professionals-2.html