Rotary Sunset Installs 2023-2024 Board. | SMN NEWS

Orient Bay, St. Martin:— The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset celebrated an auspicious moment as they held their 2023-2024 Board Installation Ceremony at Coco Beach Restaurant on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Distinguished guests, such as the Past District Governor, Mr. Louis Wever, and his wife Rotarian Amanda Wever, Assistant Governor and Club member Elisia Lake, and well-wishers gathered at the restaurant to share and engage in a night of fellowship. The evening was filled with various special moments that made this event unforgettable.

