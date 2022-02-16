Rotary Sunset Launches Little Free Library At Ebenezer Estate. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset launched its sixth Free Little Library on the island at the recently built Community Spaces Project in Ebenezer Estate in the presence of The Ebenezer Community Council Foundation representative, Alexander Henrietta, and members of the club. This installation was made possible through the kind sponsorship of the Rotary Club of St. Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

The concept of the Little Free Library was initially introduced in 2009 by Rotarian Todd Bol of Hudson, Wisconsin and the idea quickly spread throughout thousands of communities in the United States, with the goal of creating ...



