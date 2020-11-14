Rotary Sunset Recognizes Members’ Spouses. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted a brunch fellowship under the theme, “Touch of Pink” for its members, their spouses, family, and friends on October 11th, 2020 at Divi Little Bay Resort.

Membership Chair Sabrine Sinclair and her team organized a brunch styled fellowship where Rotarians were encouraged to wear something pink to bring awareness of Breast Cancer Month. The fun-filled gathering started off at 8:00 am and included breakfast, games, and laughter. This event was also to highlight the spouses of members in the club, where they received an engraved Rotary wheel lapel pin stating, “spouse”. ...



