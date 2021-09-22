Rotary Sunset to Host Virtual Reading Slumber Fun. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Friday, September 24th, 2021, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset will be hosting its fourth annual Reading Slumber Fun Event. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm sharp until 10:00 pm on the virtual platform, Zoom. This year’s “Reading Slumber Fun” promises to be one for the record books as the club takes their popular and most talked about slumber party online for the second time. The theme of this year’s event is “Jungle Book”, and children of all ages are asked to get their pajamas, pillows, and blankets ready for a fun-filled evening of live ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38616-rotary-sunset-to-host-virtual-reading-slumber-fun-2.html