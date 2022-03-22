RSM and Alternative join forces to contest second round of Territorial Elections. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Le rassemblement Saint-Martinois (RSM) headed by Louie Mussington and Alternative headed by Valerie Damaseau have joined forces by forming a coalition to contest the second round of the Territorial Elections that will take place on March 27th, 2022.

The RSM/ Alternative coalition list will be submitted on Tuesday at the Prefecture of Saint Martin.

Team Gibbs headed by Daniel Gibbs was submitted on Monday unchanged.

Leader of Saint Martin Avec Vous Jacques Hamlet already announced publicly that his party will not be contesting the second round of the Territorial Elections, however, SMN News was unable to confirm whether or



...



