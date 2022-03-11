RSM candidates meets with Haitian Community. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT/PHILIPSBURG:--- A delegation of leaders within the Haitian community met on Wednesday night to organize their strategic support for Martine Beldor, the number four candidate on the RSM party list headed by Mr. Louis Mussington.

The meeting was organized by the Vice President of the Haitian Association of Sint Maarten (H.A.S.M.A). Mr. Fabio Doralice saw the presence of heads of various organizations within the Haitian community that pledge and rallied their support of Ms. Martine Beldor.

Martine Beldor and the RSM Party list will be contesting the territorial election on St. Martin Nord on March 20th, ...



