RSM takes narrow lead ahead of Team Gibbs in 1st round of Territorial Elections. | SMN NEWS

~ Negotiations will begin as early as Monday for Unity List--- Mussington.

MARIGOT:--- Rassemblement Saint Martin (RSM) took a narrow lead in the first round of the territorial elections held on Sunday, March 20th, 2022. Of the 8,732 persons that voted some 2,128 (25.39%) persons voted for the RSM led by Louie Mussington.

Team Gibbs led by incumbent President Daniel Gibbs received 2,074 votes (24.74%), while Generation Hope received 1,465 votes (17.48%), Alternative received 934 votes (11.14%), Avenir Saint-Martin received 626 votes (7.47 %) and Saint Martin Avec Vous received 1,155 votes. (13.78%)

