RSMA Leader Loui Mussington elected President of the Territorial Council unanimously. | SMN NEWS

~President elect acted emotionally when he was declared President of the COM, Gibbs presented a list to form the executive council.~

MARIGOT:---Leader of the Rassemblement Saint Martin and Alternative Loui Mussington that merged for the March 27th, 2022 run-off territorial election was elected unanimously as the President of the Collectivity of Saint Martin on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 at the installation (swearing-in) ceremony.

When the announcement was made that all twenty-three members of the incoming council voted in favor of Mussington as the President-elect he reacted emotionally as he did not expect the opposition members of the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40051-rsma-leader-loui-mussington-elected-president-of-the-territorial-council-unanimously.html