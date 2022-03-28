RSMA wins Territorial Council Election by large majority, Loui Mussington President -Elect. | SMN NEWS

~ New Council to be sworn in on April 3rd, 2022~

MARIGOT: --- The voters of St. Martin spoke loudly at the polls on Sunday when 49.11% of the votes cast were in favor of the Rassemblement Saint Martin (RSM) and Alternative coalition.

RSMA headed by Loui Mussington received 4,742 votes while incumbent President Daniel Gibbs that headed the list Team Gibbs 2022 received 3,216 votes. Generation Hope with its coalition partners Saint Martin Avec Vous and Avenir received 1,698 votes. RSMA beat Team Gibbs by 1,526 votes.

