“Ruby Bute – The Tribute,” concert at St. Martin’s Culture Gardens. | SMN NEWS

MARIGOT:--- Over 12 cultural groups, plus a throng of poets, dancers, and speakers have already signed up for “Ruby Bute – The Tribute” on August 14, 2022.

The Sunday concert takes place at We Agree with Culture Gardens, Bellevue, from 3 pm – 8 pm, said Sabrina Charville, president of the Coffee & Soda Biscuits Association (CSB).

Ruby Bute is best known as a senior painter and owner of Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery; her storytelling about old-time customs is regaling; and her poetry is spread across three books, including the bestseller Golden Voices of S’maatin—all of which has endeared ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41037-ruby-bute-the-tribute-concert-at-st-martin-s-culture-gardens.html