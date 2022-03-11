Saba connectivity increases, optimistic recovery expected. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- As Saba eased its entry requirements, more flights are being added which is positive for the island’s connectivity and an increase in the number of visitors.

Windward Islands Airways International (WINAIR) is executing 5 weekly flights to Saba, two times per day, early in the morning and in the late afternoon. For now, flights are not carried out on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but more flights may be added, depending on the demand.

The Edge ferry comes to Saba from St. Maarten twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, departing at 9 am from Simpson Bay and departing Saba at ...



