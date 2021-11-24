Saba Day Week and Weekend program lined up. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Saba is gearing up for the 46th annual Saba Day Week and Weekend which lasts from Monday, November 29 to December 5. An extensive program with lots of variety has been prepared.

The Saba Day Week starts on Monday, November 29 with a Youth Extravaganza of the Sacred Heart School and the Saba Comprehensive School at Princess Juliana’s Sports Field in the evening hours. The program includes performances and the sale of food. On Wednesday morning, December 1, the Life Center will organize a Saba Day program for its clients at the Eugenius Johnson Community Center.

Arts & Culture ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39127-saba-day-week-and-weekend-program-lined-up.html