Saba delegation visits Alkmaar, fortify relations. | SMN NEWS

ALKMAAR/SABA:--- A four-person delegation of the Public Entity Saba paid a visit to the Municipality Alkmaar on Monday, March 21. Saba and Alkmaar already have a good working relation and this visit served to further strengthen these ties.

Focal areas during the one-day visit were organizational development and several projects in execution, but there was also time for an introductory meeting with Alkmaar Mayor Anja Schouten. The visit was hosted by Secretary of the Municipality Alkmaar Wim van Twuijver, who has worked on Saba for a year in 2014/2015 as interim Island Secretary until the appointment of current Island Secretary ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39979-saba-delegation-visits-alkmaar-fortify-relations.html