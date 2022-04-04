Saba delegation wraps up successful visit to The Hague. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE/SABA:--- The Saba delegation on Thursday, March 31 wrapped up a successful working visit to the Netherlands which included talks with members of the Dutch Government, Members of Parliament, and meetings with the ministries in The Hague.

On the agenda of the different meetings were topics such as the free allowance, poverty alleviation, the high cost of living/doing business, the banking challenges, the harbor project, waste management, water management, connectivity, school buildings, housing, energy and telecommunication.

30M Envelope

The 30 million euros envelope, allocated for the three Caribbean Netherlands islands, including Saba, in the coalition agreement of the Dutch ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40060-saba-delegation-wraps-up-successful-visit-to-the-hague.html