Saba discontinues entry measures per May 1. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- Per May 1, 2022, Saba will discontinue the pre-travel COVID-19 testing, the Electronic Health Application System (EHAS) forms, and the day 4 post-arrival testing, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced on Monday, April 25.

Based on the current epidemiological situation on the island, the high and rising vaccination rate, and the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Saba Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has been phasing out the on-island mitigation measures in the past weeks.

As of Sunday, May 1, persons traveling to Saba will not need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the island. A pre-approved EHAS will ...



